videoDetails

Google Maps to be replaced by Indian Geoportal Bhuvan

| Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

Now the time has come to say bye-bye to Google Maps. Because, India has started using its geoportal Bhuvan along with creating it. Bhuvan is also called the Indian version of Google Maps, which is available in four languages. It is a multipurpose satellite application platform. Which is operated by ISRO i.e. Indian Space Research Organization. It is used to find and use geographic information and other geographic services. 2D and 3D pictures of the earth's surface can also be seen with this software. Bhuvan has been specially designed for India. Which provides broad imaging of Indian places with local resolution of up to one meter as compared to other software. However, keeping security in mind, no defense establishment of India is included in IMAGES. So let us tell you that, Uttarkashi Forest Department was monitoring forest fires with the help of geoportal Bhuvan. Not only this, Bhuvan, the Indian version of Google Maps, has also got about four and a half lakh registered users.