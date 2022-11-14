NewsVideos

Google Pixel 7a smartphone to come with 90Hz screen refresh rate

|Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 08:40 PM IST
It seems like Google has fixed the biggest complaint that the Pixel 6a smartphone had regarding its refresh rate as new reports suggest that the company's upcoming Pixel 7a device will pack a FullHD+ 90Hz panel, sourced from Samsung. According to GSM Arena, this revelation comes from developer Kuba Wojciechowski, who also dug through the camera drivers and found that Pixel 7a's camera setup is called the "Pixel 22 Mid-range”. The Pixel 7a, codenamed "lynx," was initially reported to have a rear camera setup comprising GN1, IMX787, and IMX712 sensors. However, the GN1 sensor is removed from the code, and there are only two sensors now, referred to as "l10_wide" (IMX787) and "l10_UW" (IMX712). That means the Pixel 7a's primary camera will use the IMX787 sensor, while the ultrawide unit will use the IMX712 sensor, reported GSM Arena.

All Videos

Marathi actress Kalyani Jadhav dies in road accident
Marathi actress Kalyani Jadhav dies in road accident
Research finds popular dietary supplement can cause cancer
Research finds popular dietary supplement can cause cancer
Karnataka: ‘PayCM’ posters on walls in Kalaburagi ahead of CM Bommai’s visit
Karnataka: ‘PayCM’ posters on walls in Kalaburagi ahead of CM Bommai’s visit
UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds ‘Janata Darshan’ in Gorakhpur
UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds ‘Janata Darshan’ in Gorakhpur
Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) leader Babu Rao expresses views on Indresh Kumar’s remark
Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) leader Babu Rao expresses views on Indresh Kumar’s remark

Trending Videos

Marathi actress Kalyani Jadhav dies in road accident
Research finds popular dietary supplement can cause cancer
Karnataka: ‘PayCM’ posters on walls in Kalaburagi ahead of CM Bommai’s visit
UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds ‘Janata Darshan’ in Gorakhpur
Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) leader Babu Rao expresses views on Indresh Kumar’s remark