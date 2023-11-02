trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683314
Gopal Rai hits back at BJP for commenting on Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon

|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
ED had sent summons to Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy scam case. Politics has heated up after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal refused to appear. When Kejriwal did not appear, BJP strongly attacked Kejriwal, after which a big statement of AAP Minister Gopal Rai has come out. Know what he said.
