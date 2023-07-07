trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632237
Gorakhpur: PM Modi gifted Vande Bharat train to CM Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur

|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Gorakhpur: PM Modi gave the gift of Vande Bharat Train to Gorakhpur. CM Yogi Adityanath was also present in this program. Earlier in the program of Geeta Press, CM Yogi praised the works of Geeta Press.
