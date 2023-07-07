trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632226
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gorakhpur: PM Modi reached Gorakhpur, PM Modi will participate in the program of Gita Press

|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Gorakhpur: PM Modi reached Gorakhpur to attend the program of Geeta Press. PM Modi will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express after attending the centenary celebrations of Gita Press.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

PM Modi reached Geeta Press
play icon7:28
PM Modi reached Geeta Press
100 years of Gita Press of Gorakhpur, PM Modi reached the centenary closing ceremony
play icon5:24
100 years of Gita Press of Gorakhpur, PM Modi reached the centenary closing ceremony
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: Ravi Shankar Prasad
play icon13:13
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: Ravi Shankar Prasad
5 MLAs suspended for the day, after the action, the opposition created ruckus in the house
play icon4:56
5 MLAs suspended for the day, after the action, the opposition created ruckus in the house
Rahul will not be able to contest the 2024 elections? Petition dismissed in defamation case
play icon3:48
Rahul will not be able to contest the 2024 elections? Petition dismissed in defamation case
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

PM Modi reached Geeta Press
play icon7:28
PM Modi reached Geeta Press
100 years of Gita Press of Gorakhpur, PM Modi reached the centenary closing ceremony
play icon5:24
100 years of Gita Press of Gorakhpur, PM Modi reached the centenary closing ceremony
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: Ravi Shankar Prasad
play icon13:13
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: Ravi Shankar Prasad
5 MLAs suspended for the day, after the action, the opposition created ruckus in the house
play icon4:56
5 MLAs suspended for the day, after the action, the opposition created ruckus in the house
Rahul will not be able to contest the 2024 elections? Petition dismissed in defamation case
play icon3:48
Rahul will not be able to contest the 2024 elections? Petition dismissed in defamation case
PM Modi,PM Modi news,gorakhpur visit,vande bharat express train,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,PM Modi Live Update,UP news,pm modi UP visit,PM Modi Live Update,Purvanchal News,Purvanchal News today,vande bharat,UP news,up news today,Gorakhpur News,Varanasi Visit,Gita Press,vande bharat train fare,Indian Railway,Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express,vande bharat train,Vande Bharat Train News,PM Modi Live Update Today 7 July 2023,PM modi Varanasi visit,