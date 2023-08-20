trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651082
Got good news at midnight! Jai Hind on the moon from ISRO's tweet.

Aug 20, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 Full Video: Chandrayaan is now at the last stage of its mission. India's Chandrayaan is now just 25 kilometers away from the moon. Chandrayaan-3 has sent a video from space before landing on the moon. Seeing the video, it is clearly known that Chandrayaan-3 has reached very close to the moon.
