Government announces new rules for Char Dham Yatra

| Updated: May 23, 2024, 03:01 PM IST

Char Dham Yatra New Rule: There is no visible decrease in the crowd on Char dham Yatra yet. This time, seeing the huge number of passengers in the yatra, it seems that all previous records will be broken. In view of the crowd, the administration has made registration mandatory for all pilgrims. know, new rules for Char dham Yatra.