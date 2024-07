videoDetails

Government makes huge announcement on Tax

| Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 02:20 PM IST

Union Budget 2024 Update: Nirmala Sitharaman Speech - Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the first budget of the third consecutive NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today i.e. on 23 July. She has presented Budget 2024 in Parliament at 11:00 am. During this, listen to what the Finance Minister said in the budget speech.