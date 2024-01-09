trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707813
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Government makes huge decision of making new airport in Lakshadweep amid tensions with Maldives

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Indian government has taken a big decision amid tensions with Maldives. Government of India will build a new airport in Lakshadweep. Military and civil aircraft will land at this airport. This airport will be built at Minicoy. Know the complete news in detail in this report.

All Videos

Know why Opposition is constantly politicizing over Ram Temple
Play Icon7:52
Know why Opposition is constantly politicizing over Ram Temple
VIRAL VIDEO: Hilarious Passenger Reactions as Alaska Airlines Flight Experiences Mid-Air Door Plug Mishap
Play Icon0:37
VIRAL VIDEO: Hilarious Passenger Reactions as Alaska Airlines Flight Experiences Mid-Air Door Plug Mishap
Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Surprises with a Song at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Wedding
Play Icon0:25
Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Surprises with a Song at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Wedding
Saif Ali Khan Expresses Displeasure at Paparazzi During Son Jeh's Football Game
Play Icon0:25
Saif Ali Khan Expresses Displeasure at Paparazzi During Son Jeh's Football Game
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Enjoy Pre-Sangeet Fun: Play Football Together Ahead of the Ceremony
Play Icon0:17
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Enjoy Pre-Sangeet Fun: Play Football Together Ahead of the Ceremony

Trending Videos

Know why Opposition is constantly politicizing over Ram Temple
play icon7:52
Know why Opposition is constantly politicizing over Ram Temple
VIRAL VIDEO: Hilarious Passenger Reactions as Alaska Airlines Flight Experiences Mid-Air Door Plug Mishap
play icon0:37
VIRAL VIDEO: Hilarious Passenger Reactions as Alaska Airlines Flight Experiences Mid-Air Door Plug Mishap
Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Surprises with a Song at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Wedding
play icon0:25
Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Surprises with a Song at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Wedding
Saif Ali Khan Expresses Displeasure at Paparazzi During Son Jeh's Football Game
play icon0:25
Saif Ali Khan Expresses Displeasure at Paparazzi During Son Jeh's Football Game
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Enjoy Pre-Sangeet Fun: Play Football Together Ahead of the Ceremony
play icon0:17
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Enjoy Pre-Sangeet Fun: Play Football Together Ahead of the Ceremony
Maldives,maldives india news,lakshadweep airport,lakshadweep new aiport,new airport on lakshadweep,airport in lakshadweep island,minicoy island,minicoy island lakshadweep,minicoy island new airport,minicoy island airport,airport on lakshadweep,lakshadweep airport news,boycott maldives,boycott maldives trend,maldives news,PM Modi,pm modi lakshadweep visit,Breaking News,trending news,Hindi News,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,today news,maldives breaking,