Government promotes teacher training and mental health awareness in Kashmir

| Updated: May 01, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

The government organised a seminar on mental health awareness and substance abuse in Kashmir on April 30. The workshop on mental health and drug abuse got a huge response from different walks of people. Speaking on the same, mental health expert Dr Muzzafar said, “The main motive was to control the increasing population of mental abuse. The teachers are trained to identify substance abuse and take preventive measures. It’s not possible for everybody to get counselling. This Health Minds by Kamsher is an initiative in which counselling services by experts are given free of cost. The motive of the program was to make it reach the people so that they can avail this service.” “The awareness has to continue. I have seen acceptance that this is actually an issue. We have seen many families bring their kids for treatment. These are all good signs that awareness campaigns are bringing about an impact. The teachers are the ones who can see the early signs in the children.” said, Dr Nahida.