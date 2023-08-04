trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644444
Government wakes up after burning Haryana for 4 days, 19 accused in judicial custody for 14 days

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Even after 4 days of violence in Nuh, the situation in 4 districts of the state remains tense, due to which the administration has issued an alert. 19 accused of violence have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

“Bona Duryodhana…” BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri launches a veiled dig at CM Kejriwal
play icon4:41
“Bona Duryodhana…” BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri launches a veiled dig at CM Kejriwal
Malawi parliamentary delegation meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in Delhi
play icon1:2
Malawi parliamentary delegation meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in Delhi
Rudraprayag Landslide Breaking: Heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 2 shops damaged in landslide
play icon0:47
Rudraprayag Landslide Breaking: Heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 2 shops damaged in landslide
India supports UN efforts to continue Black Sea Grain Initiative: Ruchira Kamboj
play icon3:32
India supports UN efforts to continue Black Sea Grain Initiative: Ruchira Kamboj
US is in India to learn and to collaborate as equals, says US Envoy Eric Garcetti
play icon2:11
US is in India to learn and to collaborate as equals, says US Envoy Eric Garcetti

