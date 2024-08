videoDetails

Government will bring a bill to amend the Wakf Act

Sonam | Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 11:38 PM IST

The central government is preparing to make about 40 amendments in the existing Waqf Act soon. The government can bring a new bill regarding this. Currently, the Waqf has the power to declare any land as its property. This can be banned in the new bill. Watch the debate show Taal Thok Ke, which is number one in the country, on this issue.