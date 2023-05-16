NewsVideos
videoDetails

Govt of India spent around INR 34 lakh crore on capital expenditure: PM Modi

|Updated: May 16, 2023, 02:17 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi under ‘Rozgar Mela’ distributed appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, via video conferencing on May 16. He said that there is no need of interviews for Group C&D posts which has ended the possibilities of corruption and nepotism. He also said that after 2014, Government of India has spent INR 34 Lakhs crore on capital expenditure. He also mentioned that now India has 150 airports.

