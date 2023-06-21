NewsVideos
Grand preparation done from Delhi to New York on the occasion of Yoga Day

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga Day is celebrated all over the world. A grand program has been organized from Delhi to New York on this occasion. Know in this report how Yoga Day is being celebrated across the country.

