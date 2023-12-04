trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695196
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Grand welcome to Modi on bumper victory, celebration at BJP headquarters

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Gehlot resigned after the shameful defeat in Rajasthan. After the bumper victory, Modi said that this election will strengthen the confidence in India's development and will further strengthen the confidence of the world. BJP has introduced a new model of service and good governance. Our policy and intentions have only service to the country, Bharat Mata ki Jai...this is our mantra.
Follow Us

All Videos

Madhya Pradesh Election results 2023: 8 faces of CM in MP, who will become the Chief Minister?
Play Icon3:49
Madhya Pradesh Election results 2023: 8 faces of CM in MP, who will become the Chief Minister?
High alert regarding Michong storm
Play Icon1:3
High alert regarding Michong storm
Top News Today : Mizoram election result | 04 dec, 2023
Play Icon12:23
Top News Today : Mizoram election result | 04 dec, 2023
Strong earthquake, intensity recorded at 6.8
Play Icon0:35
Strong earthquake, intensity recorded at 6.8
Winter session of Parliament starts from today
Play Icon1:25
Winter session of Parliament starts from today

Trending Videos

Madhya Pradesh Election results 2023: 8 faces of CM in MP, who will become the Chief Minister?
play icon3:49
Madhya Pradesh Election results 2023: 8 faces of CM in MP, who will become the Chief Minister?
High alert regarding Michong storm
play icon1:3
High alert regarding Michong storm
Top News Today : Mizoram election result | 04 dec, 2023
play icon12:23
Top News Today : Mizoram election result | 04 dec, 2023
Strong earthquake, intensity recorded at 6.8
play icon0:35
Strong earthquake, intensity recorded at 6.8
Winter session of Parliament starts from today
play icon1:25
Winter session of Parliament starts from today
modi victory video,modi bjp headquarters live,Modi speech,modi speech on victory,modi win assembly elections 2023,assembly elections 2023 results,modi victory speech,Modi speech live,modi bjp live,modi on bjp victory,modi shah bjp headquarters,Breaking News,modi viral video,pm modi ka video,PM Modi speech,pm modi on bjp victory,ashok gehlot resigns,rajasthan election 2023 result,bjp celebrations live,BJP,Winter Session,winter session 2023,Parliament,