Grandfather of minor accused arrested in Pune Porsche Car Accident

|Updated: May 25, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Pune Porsche Car Accident: Meanwhile, big news is coming out in the Pune Porsche case. The grandfather of the minor accused has been arrested by the police. He is accused of unfairly binding the family driver. In fact, the grandfather of the accused had earlier claimed that at the time of the accident, the Porsche car was not being driven by the minor grandson but by the driver. After which he was arrested today. On the other hand, the court has sent six accused including the minor accused's father Vishal Aggarwal to judicial custody till June 7.

