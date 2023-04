videoDetails

Great comeback by Ishant Sharma

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 08:18 PM IST

Veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma has made a spectacular comeback in IPL 2023 after 717 days. Ishant Sharma took 2 wickets for 19 runs against KKR. In which he also became the man of the match.