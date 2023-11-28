trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693080
"Great fortune for me...", Prime Minister Modi Participates In The Koti Deepotsavam In Hyderabad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Koti Deepotsavam at NTR Stadium in Hyderabad on November 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the dignitaries and the public gathered at the event and said that for him to come before the people of Hyderabad on the holy occasion is a great fortune.
