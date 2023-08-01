trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643295
Great news from space! On August 5, the world will say Jai Hindustan

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 New Video: चंद्रयान-3 को लेकर लगातार खुशखबरी आ रही है. ISRO ने 14 जुलाई 2023 को चंद्रयान-3 को लॉन्च किया था। लॉन्चिंग के बाद चंद्रयान 3 अब पृथ्वी की आखिरी ऑर्बिट में प्रवेश कर चुका है और 5 अगस्त के दिन चंद्रयान-3 चांद के ऑर्बिट में प्रवेश कर जाएगा.

