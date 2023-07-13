trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634924
Greater Noida : Big action in case of misbehavior with women in Bageshwar Baba's court

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
Hooliganism was witnessed in the court of Pandit Dhirendra Shastri alias Baba Bageshwar in Greater Noida. When the serviceman was picking up the woman and throwing her on the other side of the railing, then a constable was also present there. He kept watching all this while standing. After the video surfaced, the police themselves took cognizance of the matter and registered an FIR at the Surajpur police station. Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said that sub-inspector Ramashankar Upadhyay has been suspended. The victim woman and the serviceman are being identified.
