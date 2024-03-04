trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727161
Greater Noida Mall Accident News: Two killed after grills collapse in Blue Sapphire mall

Mar 04, 2024
Blue Sapphire Mall Accident News Update: Major accident took place in Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida. A grill has fallen in this mall and 2 people have died in this accident. Two people were badly injured due to the grill and then died. Despite this the mall remained open at night.

