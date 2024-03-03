trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727023
Greater Noida News: Accident at Blue Sapphire Mall in Uttar Pradesh

Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Blue Sapphire Mall Accident: Major accident has taken place in Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida. A grill has fallen in this mall and 2 people have died in this accident. Two people were badly injured due to the grill and then died. Let us tell you that two people got hit by the debris of the grill and died. This incident happened in the mall common walking area. The grill fell on the people passing below. Those who died have not been identified yet.

