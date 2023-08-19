trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650863
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Greater noida: Strong ruckus of people over demolition of Hanuman Mandir in Greater Noida, anger against the builder

|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Greater noida: In Greater Noida, there has been a lot of uproar over the demolition of Hanuman Mandir, people's anger has been seen against the builder. After which angry people recited Hanuman Chalisa.
Follow Us

All Videos

Chandrayaan's fire test begins! next 24 hours very important
play icon2:4
Chandrayaan's fire test begins! next 24 hours very important
BJP Meeting Breaking: BJP President JP Nadda will visit Himachal, meeting continues on PM Modi's disaster
play icon4:25
BJP Meeting Breaking: BJP President JP Nadda will visit Himachal, meeting continues on PM Modi's disaster
Ranveer Singh gives major wardrobe goals in Mumbai
play icon0:36
Ranveer Singh gives major wardrobe goals in Mumbai
Aamir Khan makes dashing appearance in Mumbai
play icon0:35
Aamir Khan makes dashing appearance in Mumbai
Couple Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani walk hand-in-hand in Mumbai
play icon0:56
Couple Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani walk hand-in-hand in Mumbai

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan's fire test begins! next 24 hours very important
play icon2:4
Chandrayaan's fire test begins! next 24 hours very important
BJP Meeting Breaking: BJP President JP Nadda will visit Himachal, meeting continues on PM Modi's disaster
play icon4:25
BJP Meeting Breaking: BJP President JP Nadda will visit Himachal, meeting continues on PM Modi's disaster
Ranveer Singh gives major wardrobe goals in Mumbai
play icon0:36
Ranveer Singh gives major wardrobe goals in Mumbai
Aamir Khan makes dashing appearance in Mumbai
play icon0:35
Aamir Khan makes dashing appearance in Mumbai
Couple Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani walk hand-in-hand in Mumbai
play icon0:56
Couple Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani walk hand-in-hand in Mumbai
hanuman mandir,hanuman mandir collapse,Greater Noida,Zee News,Breaking News,Greater Noida,greater noida mandir,hanuman mandir,noida hanuman mandir,greater noida man bhagwati mandir,man durga mandir in greater noida,panchmukhi hanuman temple at greater noida,greater noida satyana man bhagwati mandir,hanuman mandir l noida sec 49,panchmukhi hanuman mandir,shree hanuman mandir barola noida,Greater Noida West,greater noida villas,greater noida review,greater noida sector 1,delhi to greater noida,greater noida temples,