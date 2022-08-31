NewsVideos

Green Ganesha: Artists make eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh in Raipur

Eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh have been prepared for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. "This time demand for idols is good. We've made 5 different types of idols which include pasta, matchsticks & incense sticks idols," said Ravi Yadav, an idol artist.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
