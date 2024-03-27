Advertisement
Grenade attack witnessed in Jammu Kashmir's Poonch

Mar 27, 2024, 07:40 AM IST
Grenade attack has been witnessed in Jammu Kashmir's Poonch. As per latest reports, the attack took place near Gurudwara. Further, it has been noticed that Chinese grenade has been used in this attack.

6 crew members after ship collides with Bridge in America's Baltimore
Know special tips to follow on Sankashta Chaturthi?
Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress MP joins BJP
5 Chinese nationals killed in attack in Pakistan
What is meaning of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' statement of Kerala Chief Minister?
