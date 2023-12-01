trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694113
Ground reality of EXIT POLL five states

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Election results of 5 states will come on 3 December. But before that, we are telling you the results from all the states in the Maha Exit Poll.. BJP seems to be getting the lead in the Maha Exit Poll of Madhya Pradesh. Whereas Congress is estimated to get 92-109 seats. Encouraged by the MahaExitPoll data, BJP is claiming victory.
