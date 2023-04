videoDetails

GT vs MI: Rohit Sharma's fight with Hardik Pandya at Ahmedabad ground

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 09:05 PM IST

Today there is a close fight between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at Ahmedabad Stadium in Gujarat. Captain Hardik Pandya's encounter today is directly with MI captain Rohit Sharma.