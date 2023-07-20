trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637767
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
At least 9 people lost their lives after a deadly accident took place at the ISKCON flyover on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on July 19. Earlier, 12 people were rushed to the nearby hospital. The injured are being treated in the hospital. More details are awaited.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
play icon5:8
Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad
play icon11:27
NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad
Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water
play icon1:24
Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
play icon0:35
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
Himachal Rains: Meet Women cops who played a vital role during rescue ops
play icon4:58
Himachal Rains: Meet Women cops who played a vital role during rescue ops
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
play icon5:8
Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad
play icon11:27
NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad
Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water
play icon1:24
Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
play icon0:35
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
Himachal Rains: Meet Women cops who played a vital role during rescue ops
play icon4:58
Himachal Rains: Meet Women cops who played a vital role during rescue ops