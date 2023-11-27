trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692633
Gujarat Breaking: 20 people died due to lightning

|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
GUJARAT Breaking: People's troubles have increased due to unseasonal rains in Gujarat. 20 people have died due to unseasonal rains in Gujarat. The temperature has increased due to hailstorm in Morbi. People's houses have been damaged by the storm.
