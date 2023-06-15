NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gujarat Breaking: Biparjoy's landfall...the atmosphere is dangerous in Gujarat

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy is now just 20 KM away from Jakhau Port in Gujarat. The time till midnight is said to be more dangerous. The wind speed is said to be 125-135 km. Due to this, 2 to 3 feet high waves can rise in the sea.

All Videos

DNA : On The Spot coverage of Biparjoy storm
play icon11:42
DNA : On The Spot coverage of Biparjoy storm
DNA: Strong winds and heavy rains, havoc in Gujarat
play icon30:26
DNA: Strong winds and heavy rains, havoc in Gujarat
DNA: When the partition plan of India was accepted in 1947
play icon2:28
DNA: When the partition plan of India was accepted in 1947
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Cyclone devastation in Gujarat! high wind speed
play icon42:37
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Cyclone devastation in Gujarat! high wind speed
Deshhit: India's 'Chakravyuh' against 'Cyclone'... Zee News stormy reporting
play icon4:17
Deshhit: India's 'Chakravyuh' against 'Cyclone'... Zee News stormy reporting

Trending Videos

DNA : On The Spot coverage of Biparjoy storm
play icon11:42
DNA : On The Spot coverage of Biparjoy storm
DNA: Strong winds and heavy rains, havoc in Gujarat
play icon30:26
DNA: Strong winds and heavy rains, havoc in Gujarat
DNA: When the partition plan of India was accepted in 1947
play icon2:28
DNA: When the partition plan of India was accepted in 1947
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Cyclone devastation in Gujarat! high wind speed
play icon42:37
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Cyclone devastation in Gujarat! high wind speed
Deshhit: India's 'Chakravyuh' against 'Cyclone'... Zee News stormy reporting
play icon4:17
Deshhit: India's 'Chakravyuh' against 'Cyclone'... Zee News stormy reporting
Breaking News,Cyclone Biparjoy,cyclone in karachi,cyclone biparjoy 2023,cyclone biparjoy update,cyclone biparjoy track,biparjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy news,cyclone biparjoy alert,cyclone biparjoy live tracking,biporjoy cyclone news,cyclone biporjoy news,biporjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy live update,Cyclone Biporjoy,cyclone biparjoy mumbai,biporjoy cyclone live tracking,cyclone biporjoy in mumbai,karachi cyclone,Cyclone,biporjoy cyclone live location,