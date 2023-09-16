trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663125
Gujarat Breaking: Tension between two communities after stone pelting during Shivji's yatra in Thasra of Kheda district.

|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
Gujarat Breaking: There is an atmosphere of tension between two communities after stone pelting during the Yatra of Lord Shiva in Thasra of Kheda district of Gujarat. After stone pelting, both the communities clashed with each other. To bring the situation under control, Thasra, Dakaur and Gadiya police had to be called. The stone pelting incident took place yesterday, but there is an atmosphere of tension in the area.
Baramulla Encounter: Baramulla-Army killed terrorist
play icon9:32
Baramulla Encounter: Baramulla-Army killed terrorist
PM Modi Big News: The world acknowledged Modi's might!
play icon3:31
PM Modi Big News: The world acknowledged Modi's might!
Gujarat Stone Pelting On Shiv Yatra: Stroking while taking out the ride of Shivji in Gujarat
play icon1:52
Gujarat Stone Pelting On Shiv Yatra: Stroking while taking out the ride of Shivji in Gujarat
4 storey building collapses in Dombivali, Maharashtra, 2 people killed
play icon1:1
4 storey building collapses in Dombivali, Maharashtra, 2 people killed
Meteorological Department issued alert...will half of India drown?
play icon3:54
Meteorological Department issued alert...will half of India drown?

