Gujarat Building Collapsed: First Responders On Scene In Nadiad, Rescue Operation Underway

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Watch the video as an under-construction building collapses in Nadiad, Kheda, Gujarat. First responders, including police and administration, are on the scene for a rescue operation.

