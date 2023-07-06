trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631601
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits primary school in Tribal village Jawali in Narmada district

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited a primary school in Jawali tribal village in Narmada on July 6. He interacted with the students and spent some time in class. He also signed the smart board with a welcome note.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Baba Bageshwar in Delhi
play icon5:23
Baba Bageshwar in Delhi
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of tribal man
play icon14:41
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of tribal man
Ayodhya: CISF personnel will protect Ram Mandir
play icon1:11
Ayodhya: CISF personnel will protect Ram Mandir
Maharashtra Crisis LIVE: NCP's war reaches Delhi
play icon5:18
Maharashtra Crisis LIVE: NCP's war reaches Delhi
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar in danger?
play icon5:37
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar in danger?
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Baba Bageshwar in Delhi
play icon5:23
Baba Bageshwar in Delhi
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of tribal man
play icon14:41
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of tribal man
Ayodhya: CISF personnel will protect Ram Mandir
play icon1:11
Ayodhya: CISF personnel will protect Ram Mandir
Maharashtra Crisis LIVE: NCP's war reaches Delhi
play icon5:18
Maharashtra Crisis LIVE: NCP's war reaches Delhi
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar in danger?
play icon5:37
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar in danger?