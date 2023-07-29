trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641915
Gujarat Flood update: Flood situation worsens in Gujarat's Navsari, inundation wreaks havoc

|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Gujarat Flood update: The situation is bad due to flood in Navsari of Gujarat, houses, streets, vehicles and animals are all submerged due to flood. At the same time, people have been facing difficulties due to floods.

