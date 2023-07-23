trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639429
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gujarat Flood Updates: Flood orgy in Junagadh, cars and cattle washed away like Tinka!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
The state's relic has been released following the record-breaking rainfall that lashed Gujarat on Saturday. Due to the flood after the rains, there has been huge devastation from Junagadh to Navsari. Even animals could not bear the fury of water if it flowed in many places.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Bihar Borewell News: Heavy negligence in Bihar, 3 year old innocent fell in borewell!
play icon1:18
Bihar Borewell News: Heavy negligence in Bihar, 3 year old innocent fell in borewell!
Flood orgy in Junagadh! Humans, vehicles and animals all washed away
play icon7:53
Flood orgy in Junagadh! Humans, vehicles and animals all washed away
Pakistan's spy turned out to be Seema Haider! chat went viral
play icon1:17
Pakistan's spy turned out to be Seema Haider! chat went viral
Manipur Breaking: Anurag Thakur's statement – ​​there should be no politics on sensitive issues, opposition should discuss in Parliament
play icon1:43
Manipur Breaking: Anurag Thakur's statement – ​​there should be no politics on sensitive issues, opposition should discuss in Parliament
Bihar Breaking: Big accident in Bihar's Nalanda, efforts continue to rescue the child
play icon4:29
Bihar Breaking: Big accident in Bihar's Nalanda, efforts continue to rescue the child
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Bihar Borewell News: Heavy negligence in Bihar, 3 year old innocent fell in borewell!
play icon1:18
Bihar Borewell News: Heavy negligence in Bihar, 3 year old innocent fell in borewell!
Flood orgy in Junagadh! Humans, vehicles and animals all washed away
play icon7:53
Flood orgy in Junagadh! Humans, vehicles and animals all washed away
Pakistan's spy turned out to be Seema Haider! chat went viral
play icon1:17
Pakistan's spy turned out to be Seema Haider! chat went viral
Manipur Breaking: Anurag Thakur's statement – ​​there should be no politics on sensitive issues, opposition should discuss in Parliament
play icon1:43
Manipur Breaking: Anurag Thakur's statement – ​​there should be no politics on sensitive issues, opposition should discuss in Parliament
Bihar Breaking: Big accident in Bihar's Nalanda, efforts continue to rescue the child
play icon4:29
Bihar Breaking: Big accident in Bihar's Nalanda, efforts continue to rescue the child
gujarat flood updates,GUJRAT BREAKING,gujarat flood news,gujarati news live,weather news today,weather news,Gujarat flood,flood in gujarat,Gujarat floods,gujarat flood news,gujarat flood news today,gujarat flood 2023,gujarat flood today,flood in gujarat 2023,Gujarat weather,gujarat floods news,Gujarat rain,floods in Gujarat,Gujarat News,gujarat rain today,gujarat flood 2022,Gujarat Rains,flood,Gujarat,gujarat rain news,gujarat floods 2023,