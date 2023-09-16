trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663121
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gujarat Stone Pelting On Shiv Yatra: Stroking while taking out the ride of Shivji in Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Big news is coming out from Thasra city of Kheda district of Gujarat. Stones have been pelted at the Shravan procession taken out here. This matter came to light on Friday evening, in which many people including policemen have been injured. After this incident, tension has arisen between the two communities. To control the situation, force was called and deployed in the area.
Follow Us

All Videos

4 storey building collapses in Dombivali, Maharashtra, 2 people killed
play icon1:1
4 storey building collapses in Dombivali, Maharashtra, 2 people killed
Meteorological Department issued alert...will half of India drown?
play icon3:54
Meteorological Department issued alert...will half of India drown?
Indian Army killed 2 terrorists in Baramulla
play icon0:56
Indian Army killed 2 terrorists in Baramulla
Operation is going on in search of terrorists, firing is going on on the hill.
play icon4:34
Operation is going on in search of terrorists, firing is going on on the hill.
The terrorist was hiding in the mountain, when the army bombed him, the terrorist started running away.
play icon4:15
The terrorist was hiding in the mountain, when the army bombed him, the terrorist started running away.

Trending Videos

4 storey building collapses in Dombivali, Maharashtra, 2 people killed
play icon1:1
4 storey building collapses in Dombivali, Maharashtra, 2 people killed
Meteorological Department issued alert...will half of India drown?
play icon3:54
Meteorological Department issued alert...will half of India drown?
Indian Army killed 2 terrorists in Baramulla
play icon0:56
Indian Army killed 2 terrorists in Baramulla
Operation is going on in search of terrorists, firing is going on on the hill.
play icon4:34
Operation is going on in search of terrorists, firing is going on on the hill.
The terrorist was hiding in the mountain, when the army bombed him, the terrorist started running away.
play icon4:15
The terrorist was hiding in the mountain, when the army bombed him, the terrorist started running away.
Gujarat Shiv Yatra,Gujarat Stone Pelting On Shiv Yatra,Gujarat Stone Pelting News,Stone Pelting On Shiv Yatra,Breaking News,