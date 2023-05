videoDetails

RCB vs GT: Gujarat Titans beat RCB by 6 wickets

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

IPL 2023, RCB vs GT: Gujarat Titans defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore team by 6 wickets in the IPL match played on Sunday. With this defeat, the Royal Challengers Bangalore team's dream of going to the playoffs was shattered.