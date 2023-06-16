NewsVideos
Gujarat's Health Minister Rushikesh Patel makes big statement over Biparjoy

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy is now seen moving from Gujarat towards Rajasthan. While on the one hand a fierce form of storm was seen in Gujarat, in which about 22 people were injured, on the other hand, now the storm is being said to be a big threat for Rajasthan. In this report, learn from the Health Minister of Gujarat, Hrishikesh Patel, how much devastation was caused by the storm in Gujarat.

