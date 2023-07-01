trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629451
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gujarat's Kalwa River Overflows Amid Heavy Rainfall

|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Amid heavy rainfall in Junagarh, Gujarat, the water level of the Kalwa River increased on July 1, and normal life was heavily affected in the area and roads are completely blocked due to rainwater overflow over the bridge.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

PM Modi Launches National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission In Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol
play icon2:9
PM Modi Launches National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission In Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol
CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Reach The Buldhana Bus Accident Site
play icon0:58
CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Reach The Buldhana Bus Accident Site
“We Broke Window…Soon After There Was A Blast” Bus Accident Survivor From Buldhana Describes Terror
play icon2:8
“We Broke Window…Soon After There Was A Blast” Bus Accident Survivor From Buldhana Describes Terror
PM Modi MP Visit: PM Modi's attack on the opposition - these people cannot see the children of tribals moving forward
play icon6:56
PM Modi MP Visit: PM Modi's attack on the opposition - these people cannot see the children of tribals moving forward
Important meeting of Congress on UCC today, Uniform Civil Code bill may be included in Monsoon session
play icon5:57
Important meeting of Congress on UCC today, Uniform Civil Code bill may be included in Monsoon session
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

PM Modi Launches National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission In Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol
play icon2:9
PM Modi Launches National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission In Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol
CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Reach The Buldhana Bus Accident Site
play icon0:58
CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Reach The Buldhana Bus Accident Site
“We Broke Window…Soon After There Was A Blast” Bus Accident Survivor From Buldhana Describes Terror
play icon2:8
“We Broke Window…Soon After There Was A Blast” Bus Accident Survivor From Buldhana Describes Terror
PM Modi MP Visit: PM Modi's attack on the opposition - these people cannot see the children of tribals moving forward
play icon6:56
PM Modi MP Visit: PM Modi's attack on the opposition - these people cannot see the children of tribals moving forward
Important meeting of Congress on UCC today, Uniform Civil Code bill may be included in Monsoon session
play icon5:57
Important meeting of Congress on UCC today, Uniform Civil Code bill may be included in Monsoon session