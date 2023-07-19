trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637577
Gujarat's Surat Is Home To World's Largest Office Building, Surpassing Pentagon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
The Pentagon has been surpassed as the largest office building in the world by the Surat Diamond Bourse in the Indian state of Gujarat.
