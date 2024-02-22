trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723793
Gulmarg Avalanche : Two foreigners missing in Jammu and Kashmir

Sonam|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Landslide: Avalanche has been seen in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. One body was found in the avalanche. Apart from this, two foreign nationals are reported missing. Know in detail in this report how much damage has been caused in Jammu and Kashmir due to avalanche.

