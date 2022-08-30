NewsVideos

Man in Gurugram started repeatedly hitting a security guard and a lift operator after he was briefly stuck in a lift in the Close North Apartments in Sector 50 of the city. “I helped him get out of the lift within 3-4 minutes. As soon as he got out, he started beating me up," ANI quoted one of the guards, Ashok Kumar, as saying. He allegedly threatened to kill Kumar and the lift operator as well. As per PTI, Nath has been arrested.

|Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 07:42 PM IST
