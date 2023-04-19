NewsVideos
Gurugram Police raids houses of gangsters and their associates

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Gurugram Police has cracked down on many gangsters including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jathedi. The house of the gangster and his associates has been raided.

