Gurugram property dealer arrested for stealing flower pots set up for G20 event

| Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

Gurugram DCP East Virender Vij on March 01 informed that the man who stole flower pots kept for the G20 meeting has been arrested. “On receiving the complaint yesterday, we had registered a case. In the investigation on the basis of CCTV, the accused were traced, one of the accused Manmohan has been arrested in the case. The stolen pots and the car used in the incident have been seized,” said Virendra Vij, DCP East, Gurugram.