Gurugram Rain: The roads of Gurugram became 'ponds', vehicles were seen floating in the water! weather updates

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 02:46 PM IST
Gurugram Rain: After the rains, the roads of Gurugram became 'ponds', while the vehicles crawling on the service road of Sohna Elevated Road looked as if they were floating after being filled with water. Sadar police area was also flooded, after which people had to face a lot of problems.
