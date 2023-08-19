trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650784
Gurugram Rain update: After the rain, water logging in many areas of Gurugram, long jam on the highway

Aug 19, 2023
Gurugram Rain update: After the rain, water logging is being seen in many areas of Gurugram, while there is a long jam on the highway. Roads are submerged in water in many areas of the city. People are trapped in vehicles in the middle of the water.
