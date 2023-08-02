trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643491
Gurugram Violence Breaking: Terror of rioters in Sector 70 of Gurugram, shops set on fire.

|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 07:56 AM IST
Gurugram Violence Breaking: The terror of rioters has been seen in Sector 70 of Gurugram, here the miscreants set several shops on fire. And fled from the spot. At the same time, to control the situation, the state government has deployed a large number of security forces. Section-14 has been imposed in many districts. At the same time, internet service has been kept closed.

