Gusty winds, high tide hits Mumbai coast as cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
High tidal waves were witnessed in Mumbai on June 12. The cause of this high tide is cyclone Biparjoy. On June 11, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘thunderstorm’ alert for some districts in coastal Maharashtra in view of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy gushing over the Arabian sea. As per Meteorological Department, the cyclone is expected to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts on June 15 at noon as a severe cyclonic storm.

