Gyanvapi ASI Survey Report Update: What did lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain say?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
Gyanvapi ASI Survey Report Update: ASI has submitted the survey report containing hundreds of pages in a sealed envelope in the District Judge Court of Varanasi... All the evidence and materials collected in the survey have been handed over to DM Varanasi.

