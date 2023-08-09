trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646655
Gyanvapi ASI Survey to be held for 6th day today, ASI Team to make use of machines

|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 09:38 AM IST
Gyanvapi ASI Survey Update: The survey went on for the fifth day on Tuesday in the Gyanvapi campus in Varanasi from 8 am to 5 pm and today (August 9) also the team will start the survey (Gyanvapi Survey) from its scheduled time. Please tell that the court has given four weeks time for the survey. On the fifth day of the survey, the ASI team climbed the dome and conducted the survey. The ASI team also surveyed the Vyas basement. Survey was also done on the upper surface near Shringar Gauri temple. The ASI team also used state-of-the-art machines during the survey.

